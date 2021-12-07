Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 497 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 60,989.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

