Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 85,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 149,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

