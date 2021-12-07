Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 686,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $59,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 88,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.21. 48,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

