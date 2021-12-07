Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

NYSE RTX opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

