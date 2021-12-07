Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $7.56 million and $1.75 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.75 or 0.08445164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,840.52 or 1.00006053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.