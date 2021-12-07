RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
ROLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.67.
NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $205.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
