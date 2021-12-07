RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $205.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

