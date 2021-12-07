Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 151,652 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RC opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

