Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $79.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.20.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.