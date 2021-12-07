Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $389.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

