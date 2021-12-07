Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.80 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $288,106.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.81 or 0.08483103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.84 or 1.00901690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00078089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

