Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Investec

Investec initiated coverage on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

