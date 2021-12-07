Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $255.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

