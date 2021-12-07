Regent Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,990 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.51.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.