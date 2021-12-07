Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black Buys 25,000 Shares

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,326,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,095.12.

REG traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,699. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.05 million and a PE ratio of -31.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.75. Regulus Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$1.40.

Get Regulus Resources alerts:

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.