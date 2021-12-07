Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $179.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,935. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.45 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.