Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $143.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,779. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $111.42 and a 52-week high of $156.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

