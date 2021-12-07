ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to Buyback $50.00 million in Outstanding Shares

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of ReneSola stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 2,140,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,441. The stock has a market cap of $407.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.42. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750 over the last 90 days.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.