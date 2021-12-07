Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $285.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repligen's third quarter-results beat estimates on both counts. The company’s product franchises continue to witness robust demand. The strong growth momentum from 2020 has continued so far in 2021 on COVID-related tailwinds as well as organic growth. The trend is expected to continue in the fourth quarter of 2021 and next year as well. The company is also diversifying its business by adding new technologies and products through acquisitions. Its focus on acquisitions to boost its core competencies is encouraging. The products added with acquisitions and new product launches are aiding sales growth. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, its dependence on few customers for revenues is a concern as any setback can hurt Repligen significantly. Moreover, competition in the bioprocessing market is rising.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN opened at $247.59 on Tuesday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,674 shares of company stock worth $13,745,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

