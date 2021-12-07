Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Surgery Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGRY. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $47.77 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after buying an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,884,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.