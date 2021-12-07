Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Solar (FSLR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR):

12/6/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Solar is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. It has plans to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Such investment plans will enable it to fulfill its expanded manufacturing capacity targets, which should bolster its long-term growth. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. The company's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

11/22/2021 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Solar’s third-quarter 2021 results were dismal, with both its earnings and sales lagging the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. First Solar aims to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. The company's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

11/9/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $123.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $123.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/7/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78.

Get First Solar Inc alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in First Solar by 120.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after buying an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.