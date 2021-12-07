Research Analysts Set Expectations for Assurant, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $66.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

Shares of AIZ opened at $154.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.68. Assurant has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after buying an additional 291,234 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

