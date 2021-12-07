Residential Secure Income plc (RESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Residential Secure Income’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:RESI opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.41) on Tuesday. Residential Secure Income has a 1 year low of GBX 85.55 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The stock has a market cap of £182.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.74.
Residential Secure Income Company Profile
