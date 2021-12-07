Residential Secure Income plc (RESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Residential Secure Income’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:RESI opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.41) on Tuesday. Residential Secure Income has a 1 year low of GBX 85.55 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The stock has a market cap of £182.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.74.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

