Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 386.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,395,000 after purchasing an additional 154,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 351,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

