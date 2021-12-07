Reviewing 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education -0.09% 11.09% 4.75%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and Adtalem Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,021.62%. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.27%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Adtalem Global Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.36 -$205.35 million N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.11 billion 1.36 $76.91 million ($0.07) -433.57

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. The Financial Services segment includes test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage industries. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

