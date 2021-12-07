Reviewing Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both information companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bechtle and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bechtle 0 2 1 0 2.33 Match Group 0 5 12 0 2.71

Match Group has a consensus target price of $169.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Bechtle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bechtle and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bechtle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 15.32 $128.56 million $1.94 66.72

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bechtle.

Profitability

This table compares Bechtle and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bechtle N/A N/A N/A Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11%

Summary

Match Group beats Bechtle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions. Furthermore, the firm provides project planning and roll-out, system integration, cloud services, and maintenance and training services. It can also be tasked to operate a clients complete IT infrastructure as a managed service. The IT E-commerce segment offers its clients within a multi-brand strategy, telephone and internet hardware, as well as standard software via the Internet and telesales under the Bechle direct and ARP brands. The company was founded by Klaus von Jan, Ralf Klenk, and Gerhard Schick on July 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

