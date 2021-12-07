Reviewing Cumulus Media (CMLS) and Its Peers

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cumulus Media to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

61.8% of Cumulus Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cumulus Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cumulus Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media -0.07% -2.82% -0.61% Cumulus Media Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cumulus Media and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cumulus Media Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

Cumulus Media presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.42%. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 33.56%. Given Cumulus Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cumulus Media and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media $816.22 million -$59.72 million -248.40 Cumulus Media Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -21.69

Cumulus Media’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cumulus Media. Cumulus Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Cumulus Media has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumulus Media’s peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cumulus Media beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the overall executive, administrative and support functions for each of the company’s reportable segments, including finance and administration, legal, human resources and information technology functions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.