Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,761,006 shares of company stock worth $23,274,048. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 28.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 46.5% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $520.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

