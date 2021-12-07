RiverTree Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RiverTree Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,754 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.04. 60,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.