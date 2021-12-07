RiverTree Advisors LLC Has $8.83 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 6.0% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,750,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD remained flat at $$62.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,011. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98.

