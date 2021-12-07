RiverTree Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,509 shares of company stock valued at $10,903,216 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $8.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.93 and a 200-day moving average of $288.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.