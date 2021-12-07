Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.08.
NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 116.78 on Monday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.