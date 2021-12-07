Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.08.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 116.78 on Monday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

