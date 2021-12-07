RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $15.10 to $11.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RLX opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in RLX Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

