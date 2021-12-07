RMB Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Middleby by 4,943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after buying an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,306,000 after buying an additional 397,637 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,938,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $196.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

