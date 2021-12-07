RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 180 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

