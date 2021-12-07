RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,284 Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Canoo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,660,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

