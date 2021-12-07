RMB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

