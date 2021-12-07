Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,834 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,560 shares of company stock valued at $41,977,606. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day moving average is $169.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

