Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 41,658 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,978,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after purchasing an additional 456,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,579,000 after purchasing an additional 868,551 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,641,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

