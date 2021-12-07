Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.38 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $399.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

