Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 185,367 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Crown by 359.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCK opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

