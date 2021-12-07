Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $19,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

