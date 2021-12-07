Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after acquiring an additional 235,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

