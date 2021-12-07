Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Robert Half International accounts for about 1.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,605,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RHI opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

