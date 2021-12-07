Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $306.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.63% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.14.

Boeing stock opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.08. Boeing has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

