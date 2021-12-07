Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,998,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $195,045,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

