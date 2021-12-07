Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $78.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 374,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,798. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28,345.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.