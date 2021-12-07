Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $78.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.80.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 374,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,798. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28,345.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.