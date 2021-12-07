Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 2,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAON traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. 296,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $81.85.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. AAON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 28.79%.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.