Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 118,231 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

