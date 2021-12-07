Royal Bank of Canada Buys New Position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCNEU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

