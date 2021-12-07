Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.94.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$129.06 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$102.74 and a one year high of C$134.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$130.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.30. The firm has a market cap of C$183.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$741,775.76. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

